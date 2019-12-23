Home

Juanita Westmoreland

Juanita Westmoreland Obituary

Smyrna, S.C. - Juanita Westmoreland, 70, of 380 Rock Cut Rd., Smyrna, SC, went home to her Savior, Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Bobby Gene Westmoreland and daughter of the late Maxwell and Martha Dover Stamey. She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church She was a sewing machine operator at Peeler Rug. She loved her family, fishing, gardening, and dancing.

Left to cherish her memory are two sons - Bobby Westmoreland (Bessie) and Michael Westmoreland (Kim Hollins); two grandsons - Isaac Westmoreland and Mikey Westmoreland; one brother - Eugene Foster, and one sister - Jeannette Loftis.

Her Visitation will be held at Smryna Baptist Church, from 2-3 p.m. Graveside Service will begin at 3 p.m. in the Church Cemetery with Rev. Michael Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals On Wheels.

E-condolences may be made at whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com.

The Gore Family is serving The Westmoreland Family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019
