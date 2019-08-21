Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Judy Harris

Judy Harris Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Judy Phillips Harris, 69, of 264 Becky's Boulevard, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Donald Gene Harris, daughter of the late Jack Marvin Phillips and Ella Mae Martin Phillips Sellars and stepdaughter of the late Garland Sellars. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, retired from Cherokee County 911 and was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church. She loved her family and sports, especially Notre Dame, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving are a son, Todd Harris and wife, Shay of Campobello; a daughter, Susan Wyatt and husband, Kenneth of Blacksburg; two brothers, Marvin Phillips and wife, Gloria of Blacksburg and Billy Phillips and wife, Carol of Gaffney; a sister, Mildred Martin and husband, Joel of Blacksburg; eight grandchildren, Phillip Lecroy and wife, Jade, Dustin Harris, Amber Wyatt, Gage Wyatt and wife, Zora, Cody Harris, Todd Harris, Jr., Jonah Harris and Natalie Harris; three great-grandchildren, Makinlee, Bane and Maverick; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Scott Harris.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gregg Martin officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the residence.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019
