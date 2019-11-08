|
Gaffney, S.C. - Judith Lynn Lester, 61, of 510 Thompson Street, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Joe N. Lester, Sr. and Betty Faye Bray Lester. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, and never met a stranger. She loved word search puzzles, listening to music and making beaded jewelry. She attended Christian Heights Baptist Church.
Surviving are a brother, Joe Lester, Jr. and wife, Luanne of Gaffney; two sisters, Donna Hicks and Debra Adler and husband, Rick both of Gaffney; four nephews, Brandon Hicks, Matthew Martin, Will Harpe and Clint Lester.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Gallman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, P.O. Box 698, Gaffney, SC 29342 to assist with Christmas gifts for the children of Kid's Junction, the early intervention program with Cherokee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
The family will be at the home of Rick & Debra Adler, 146 Ballenger Road, Gaffney, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 8, 2019