|
GAFFNEY - Judith "Judy" Turner McCraw, 77, of 604 Willow St., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the loving wife of Robert Wayne McCraw and the daughter of the late Ernest Edward "Ted" Turner and Grace Spencer Turner. She retired from Revco Drugs, was a homemaker and member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her husband, also surviving are a son, David Wayne McCraw of Gaffney; three daughters, Donna McCraw Spencer and husband, Timmy of Gaffney, Michele McCraw Christianson and husband, Todd of Winnsboro and Julie McCraw Steadman and husband, Jody of Gaffney; two brothers, John Turner of Blacksburg and Larry Turner and wife, Jini of Charleston; a brother-in-law, Charles Bright of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Magan McCraw, Jessica Spencer Gilbert and husband, David, Daniel Spencer and wife, Anna, Matt McCraw, Danielle Christianson and Christian Christianson; five great-grandchildren, Cheyenne McCraw, Matthew McCraw, Jr., Lilly Mc- Craw, Lydia Gilbert and John David Gilbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Turner Bright and a sisterin law, Barbara Turner.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Terry Duvall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 216 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.