Judy Mullinax
Gaffney, S.C. – Judy Ann Mullinax, 67, formerly of 269 Beltline Road, Apt. 2-D, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Robert Alonzo Mullinax and Thelma Frances Green Mullinax Phillips and step-daughter of the late James Bronson Phillips. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was self-employed and a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.

Surviving is a half-sister, Myrtle Bolton of Gaffney; a special friend loved as a sister, Brenda Gunnels of Gaffney.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Randy McCraw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
