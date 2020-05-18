|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Judy Martin Murrell, 56, of 2160 Boiling Springs Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Jesse Alfred Murrell Jr. and the daughter of Shirley Ivey Martin Ridings and the late Kenneth A. Martin and the stepdaughter of the late Jimmy Ridings. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, enjoyed fishing, photography, riding horses and playing Yahtzee. She was a homemaker and a member of Camps Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel Blake Guyton of Spartanburg and Cody Maclane Guyton (Harli) of Pacolet; three daughters, Ivy Nicole Kuhn (Kyle) of Louisiana, Hannah Faith Guyton and Alysia Harrell (Brandon), both of GA; two brothers, Kenneth E. Martin (Paddi) and Jimmy Darryl Ridings (Sandy), both of Gaffney; and eight grandchildren, Abigayle Guyton, Laken Guyton, Caleb Guyton, Hunter Guyton, Blaine Kuhn, Lilah Kuhn, Lane Guyton and Clara Guyton.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Buddy Morehead officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude's, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 18, 2020