1/
Julia Dale Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Blacksburg, SC - Julia Dale Parker, 72, formerly of Blacksburg, Friday, July 10th, went home to be with the Lord, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, SC. A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Marion and Mary White Parker. She had retired as a school teacher from the Spartanburg School System and was a graduate of Winthrop University. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC and loved reading and writing poetry.

Cherishing her memory is her brother, Stephen Parker, Spartanburg, SC and sister, Barbara J. Parker, Mullins, SC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister in law, Jacquelyn Parker.

A graveside Celebration Of Life Service will be held, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Blacksburg at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Lewis Batchelor officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respect, prior to the service, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at White Columns Funeral Service.

The family will be at their respective homes until service.

E-condolences may also be sent to whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com

The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Columns Funeral Home
102 N Rutherford St
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864)839-1003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Columns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved