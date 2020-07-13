Blacksburg, SC - Julia Dale Parker, 72, formerly of Blacksburg, Friday, July 10th, went home to be with the Lord, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, SC. A native of Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Marion and Mary White Parker. She had retired as a school teacher from the Spartanburg School System and was a graduate of Winthrop University. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC and loved reading and writing poetry.

Cherishing her memory is her brother, Stephen Parker, Spartanburg, SC and sister, Barbara J. Parker, Mullins, SC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister in law, Jacquelyn Parker.

A graveside Celebration Of Life Service will be held, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Blacksburg at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Lewis Batchelor officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respect, prior to the service, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at White Columns Funeral Service.

The family will be at their respective homes until service.

E-condolences may also be sent to whitecolumnsfuneralservice.com

The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the