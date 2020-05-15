Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Julia Petty

Julia Petty Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Julia Clary Petty, 80, formerly of 301 E. Robinson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Blue Ridge in Brookview House.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Stanley Clary and Sarah Huffstetler Clary. Julia was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Hubble Lighting Company, loved making cakes, and attended Crestview Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Watkins (Lisa Spencer) of Cowpens; a step-son, Dennis Watkins (Sheila) of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Scott Watkins and Richard "Dude" Petty.

Cryptside services will be held at a later date in the Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Reverend Warren Fowler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 15, 2020
