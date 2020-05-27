Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Service
To be announced at a later date
Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum

Julia Petty

Julia Petty Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Julia Clary Petty, 80, formerly of 301 E. Robinson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Cryptside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302. The family will be at their respective homes. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 27, 2020
