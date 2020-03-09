|
Blacksburg - Julia "Judy" Mullinax Ross, 75, of 168 Whitney Road, passed away Friday, March 6th, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the wife of Whitney Ross and the daughter of the late Monroe Mullinax and Mary Moore Mullinax. Mrs. Ross worked as a brick mason, she was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and she was the caregiver to a special friend, Kay Jones, of Shelby, NC.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ross is survived by one son, Roy Gene Mullinax, Jr. "Jay"; three sisters, Carolyn Capps of Lancaster, Sheila Beverly of Wateree, and Robin Farr of Union; her mother-in-law, Marie Ross; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Jake and Anita Ross, Joe and Anne Ross, and Jimmy and Lori Ross; two grandchildren, Jason Mullinax and Christopher Mullinax; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marie Kelly Mullinax, her brothers, Eugene, Joe Dean, Johnny Lee, and J.R. Mullinax, and her sister, Goldie Mullinax Wray.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Cryptside services will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 3 p.m. with Rev. Tim Knotts officiating. Jake Ross, Joe Ross, JImmy Ross, Jason Mullinax, Bradley Johnson, and Brian Tindall will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at their respective residences.
