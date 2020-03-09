Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Julia Ross


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ross Obituary

Blacksburg - Julia "Judy" Mullinax Ross, 75, of 168 Whitney Road, passed away Friday, March 6th, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the wife of Whitney Ross and the daughter of the late Monroe Mullinax and Mary Moore Mullinax. Mrs. Ross worked as a brick mason, she was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and she was the caregiver to a special friend, Kay Jones, of Shelby, NC.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ross is survived by one son, Roy Gene Mullinax, Jr. "Jay"; three sisters, Carolyn Capps of Lancaster, Sheila Beverly of Wateree, and Robin Farr of Union; her mother-in-law, Marie Ross; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Jake and Anita Ross, Joe and Anne Ross, and Jimmy and Lori Ross; two grandchildren, Jason Mullinax and Christopher Mullinax; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marie Kelly Mullinax, her brothers, Eugene, Joe Dean, Johnny Lee, and J.R. Mullinax, and her sister, Goldie Mullinax Wray.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Cryptside services will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 3 p.m. with Rev. Tim Knotts officiating. Jake Ross, Joe Ross, JImmy Ross, Jason Mullinax, Bradley Johnson, and Brian Tindall will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at their respective residences.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Ross family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -