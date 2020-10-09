June Bridges

Gaffney, S.C. - June Atkinson Bridges, 74, of 1826 Cherokee National Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Boyce David Bridges and daughter of the late Durward Atkinson and Elaine Ruppe Atkinson. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from the marketing department at Denny's, and a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family, crafting, reading, traveling and decorating.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, David Bridges (Amanda) of Gaffney; a daughter, Michelle Patton (Charlie) of Gaffney; two sisters, Sharon Harris (Johnny) and Karen Keller, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Jarrod Bridges, Gaby Bridges, Clayton Patton and Miranda Patton; two greatgrandchildren, Noah Davis and Ali Bridges; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Robertson and a brother-in-law, James Earl Keller.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Daryle Hawthorne and Reverend Mike Frazier officiating. Interment will be in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

