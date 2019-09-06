|
Gaffney, SC - Carolyn June Teague Williams, 67, of 177 Stagecoach Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Billy Roger "Tootsie" Williams and daughter of the late Hubert Teague and Bessie Horn Teague. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker, loved her family and friends, and was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Brandi Michelle Williams of the home and Ashley Williams Hatcher and husband, Brian of Gaffney; a sister, Kay T. Lanier of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Brice Avery Hatcher and Blair Elise Hatcher; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara T. Turner.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the Church with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in the Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gibbs Cancer Center, 380 Serpentine Drive, Suite 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the home of Kay Lanier, 864 Oak Ridge Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019