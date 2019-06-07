Gaffney, S.C. - James Henry Duncan, Jr., 77, of 1378 Leadmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Bonnie Ramsey Duncan and son of the late James Henry Duncan, Sr. and Fannie Cothran Duncan. He retired from Musgrove Mills after 54 years of service, loved hunting and fishing, and was a member of Kirby Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda Duncan Bridges and husband, Tommy of Blacksburg; a brother, Frank Duncan and wife, Lib of Gaffney; two sisters, Bernice Lowery of Charlotte, NC and Betty Ruth Dillinger and husband, Charles of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Jeffery Duncan, Chad Duncan and Matthew Duncan and wife, Sara; seven greatgrandchildren, Josh, Jacob, Dylan, Carson, Carter, Royal and Madi; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Scott Duncan, three brothers, Herbert Duncan, Bill Duncan and Mack Duncan and a sister, Judy Presnell.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Bolin and Mrs. Tracy Cantrell officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Tommy & Rhonda Bridges, 880 Hopewell Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

