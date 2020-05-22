|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Justin Christopher Little, 27, of 422 W. Buford Street, went home to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with loved ones surrounding him.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the eldest son of Dr. Greg and Lisa Wylie Little of the home. He loved spending time with his family, loved everyone and was an avid Disney fan and collector. He attended Victory Baptist Church until health reasons impeded him. He was awarded a soul winner award presented by Dr. Dennis Carter for the influence Justin had as God used him to bring his father and mother to salvation in Jesus Christ. It has been amazing to see how much the Lord used this loving young man. He was loved by all.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Jordan Little of the home; a sister, Jenna Little of the home; a half-sister, Christine Henson of Gaffney; his grandparents, Jack Robert Little and Sandra M. Wilkerson (Rick) all of Gaffney; his aunts, Debbie Wylie Frady (Rick) and Dianne Reynolds (Matt) all of Gaffney; cousins, Erica, Austin and Allison. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Patrick R. Wylie and Barbara C. Wylie and his aunt, Donna Wylie.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Fellowship Hall of Victory Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM in the Church with Brother Jason Kersh and Pastor Stephen Umburger officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Victory Baptist Church, "Missions Program", 462 Brickhouse Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 22, 2020