Gaffney, S.C. - Justin Mitchell Peterson, 20, of 410 Gaffney Ferry Road, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kaylee Duncan Peterson of Gaffney and son of Joseph Peterson of Gaffney and Tracie Phillips Patterson of Gaffney and the stepson of Otis Patterson. He was raised in the home of his grandparents, Mitchell Peterson and Glenda Peterson. Justin was formerly employed by Adidas, was very mechanical and loved to fix things, and attended Christian Heights Baptist Church.

He is also survived by a son, Laddie Daniel Peterson of Gaffney; two brothers, Otis Zack Patterson and Caleb Andrew Patterson, both of Gaffney; a sister, Charm Lee Allison of Gaffney; grandparents, Sandra Peterson of Blacksburg, Mitchell Peterson of Gaffney and Glenda Peterson of Gaffney; two aunts, Tammy Spencer and husband, Bobby of Gaffney and Crystal Allison and her children, Shayne, Austin, Timothy and Tommy Lee of Gaffney; an uncle, Kenneth Phillips, Jr. of Gaffney; a special uncle, Earl Bevis, Jr. of Gaffney. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sara Jean Melton.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at McKown's Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Elder and Rev. Kenny Wood officiating. Interment will be in the McKown's Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: McKown's Mountain Baptist Church, 1280 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Silica Springs Baptist Church, 2032 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Mitchell Peterson, 410 Gaffney Ferry Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

