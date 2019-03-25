Spartanburg, S.C. - Kacey Weaver Torres, 33, of 7610 Asheville Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Juan Torres and the daughter of Carla Crosby Weaver of Boiling Springs and the late Richard Franklin Weaver. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Spartanburg Technical College and was employed with HFI. She loved music, singing, animals and loved her family, especially her children. Mrs. Torres was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and mother, also surviving are three sons, Noah Torres, Cash Torres and Maverick Torres, all of the home; two brothers, Jordan Weaver of Spartanburg and Reverend Sidney Weaver and wife, Charlene of Blacksburg; two sisters, Ashley Wright and husband, Brad and Hayley Motts and husband, Wayne, both of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Lane Carter officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bank of America-Gaffney Branch, "In honor of her children", c/o Noah Torres, 1602 West Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Ashley and Brad Wright, 103 Cameron Lane.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.