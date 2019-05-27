Gaffney, S.C. - Karen Peterson Baber, 76, of 314 Ellis Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in St. Paul MN, she was the loving wife of Richard Roy Baber for 55 years and the daughter of the late Ralph Peterson and Laverne Schneller Peterson. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed gardening, bowling, knitting and crocheting. She loved to travel, especially to Florida and was a homemaker. She also delighted in living on her pond. Mrs. Baber was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Roy Baber of Asheboro, NC and Brian Baber of Gaffney; a daughter, Tracy Ann Haneline and husband, Jerry of Gaffney; a brother, Ralph Peterson of St. Paul, MN; a sister, Cheryl Lentz of Robbinsdale, MN; three grandchildren, Alex Baber, Kayla Marie Haneline and Desiree Baber; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Baber was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Marie Baber.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Michael McCafferty officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Parish Hall.

The family will be at the residence.

