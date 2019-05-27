Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Karen Baber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Baber Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Karen Peterson Baber, 76, of 314 Ellis Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in St. Paul MN, she was the loving wife of Richard Roy Baber for 55 years and the daughter of the late Ralph Peterson and Laverne Schneller Peterson. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed gardening, bowling, knitting and crocheting. She loved to travel, especially to Florida and was a homemaker. She also delighted in living on her pond. Mrs. Baber was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Roy Baber of Asheboro, NC and Brian Baber of Gaffney; a daughter, Tracy Ann Haneline and husband, Jerry of Gaffney; a brother, Ralph Peterson of St. Paul, MN; a sister, Cheryl Lentz of Robbinsdale, MN; three grandchildren, Alex Baber, Kayla Marie Haneline and Desiree Baber; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Baber was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Marie Baber.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Michael McCafferty officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the Parish Hall.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now