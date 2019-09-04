|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Karen Lynn Seals, 59, of 261 Burgess Road, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. Seals, Jr. and Evelyn Martin Seals. She retired from the U. S. Postal Service and was a member of West End Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Joshua Seals of Gaffney; three brothers, Calvin E. Seals and wife, Gail of Spartanburg, Robert Dennis Seals and wife, Martha of Fort Rucker, Alabama and Steven Seals of Cosby, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Alicia Seals and Joshua Bradley Seals, Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Robbie Horne.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Gene Daggerhart officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019