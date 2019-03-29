Cowpens, S.C. - Kathleen "Kat" Casey Dunaway, 41, of 132 Proctor Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Robert Lee Dunaway and daughter of Larry Casey of Columbia and Nancy Graham Neeley of Greer. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, employed by Universal Packaging, and a member of New Hope Outreach in Cowpens. She loved her family, loved to sing, interpretive dance, and crocheting hats. She also loved the Gaffney Indians, the Carolina Gamecocks and cats.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a son, Tyler Helton of the home; two daughters, Katie McPherson and husband, Hunter of Cowpens and Sierra Helton of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Taylor Bennett and husband, Tyler of Laurens; two brothers, Jonathan Neeley and David Neeley, both of Greer; two sisters, Kim Radford and Amber Lister, both of Travelers Rest; a grandson, John Casey (J. C.) McPherson; a granddaughter on the way; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Keri Helton.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Hope Outreach. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Brent Powell and Pastor Billy Dickerson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.