|
|
Katherine Randolph Dobbins, 64, of Gaffney, South Carolina, was reunited with her loved ones, on Friday, February 21 , 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Margaret E. Randolph
She is survived by her husband, Terry R. Dobbins; sister, Lara R. Ross (David Ross); nieces, Elaine Black and Kayla Ross; great nieces, Veronica McCraw and Abbey Arrowwood.
She was preceded in death by her sister Kayron R. Irvin.
Kathi a was talented pianist and enjoyed teaching piano lessons. She also enjoyed embroidering.
She was always so happy and smiling when she saw you.
You may visit the family at their home, 305 Bonner Lake Road.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020