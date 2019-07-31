|
SAVANNAH, Ga., - Katherine Vassey Richards, 90, of 5127 Ogeechee Road, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late William "Bill" Clyde Richards and daughter of the late William Earl Vassey and Gladys Mc- Daniel Vassey. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, formerly worked for Belk and was a homemaker. She loved her family, cooking, baking, flower arranging and was a member of West End Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Billy Richards and wife, Karen of Savannah, Ga., and Michael Richards and wife, Lisa of Gaffney; a daughter, Kathy Graham and husband, Don of Savannah, Ga.; a brother, Larry Vassey and wife, Ann of Union; five grandchildren, Khristy McClelland and husband, Scott, Christopher Richards, April Brown and husband, Adrian Lewis, Zack Richards and Jon Richards; four great-grandchildren, Amelia McClelland, Kirsten McClelland, Ryan Brown and Allison Brown.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Winfred Vassey and Marvin Vassey and two sisters, Earlene Spencer and Mary Starnes.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341 or , 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.