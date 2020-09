Blacksburg - Katherine Elaine Rhyne, 59, of 133 Neal Creek Road, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mary Black Campus in Spartanburg. Born in Gastonia, she was the daughter of Jessie Martin McPherson and the late Donald Rhyne. Celebration of Life Services will be announced on our website at a later date. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Rhyne family.