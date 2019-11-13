|
Blacksburg - Kathleen Martin Peterson, 88, of 674 Old Chester Rd, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Hickory Grove, she was the widow of Robert Peterson and the daughter of the late Hope Martin and Mary Dover Martin. Mrs. Peterson retired from textiles and was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was known as "Maw- Maw Pete" to many.
Mrs. Peterson is survived by one son, Wayne Peterson and wife, Brenda, of Blacksburg; one daughter, Kathryn Rumfelt and husband, Sam, of Blacksburg; her son-in-law, Eddie Gilfillan; her baby brother, Gene Martin and wife, Vivian, of Blacksburg; eight grandchildren, 20 greatgrandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan P. Gilfillan; her sister, Mary (Sis) Peterson; her brothers, Marvin, Bill, and Bud Martin; and four grandchildren, Rylee Medrona, Deborah Wright, Buford Blanton, and C.W. Westmoreland.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Eddie Hardin officiating. Entombment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens and her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends special thanks to Myra Gilfillan, Thelma (Tencie) Elliott, and Carolyn Hughey.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702 or Nazareth Baptist Church,1156 Ninety Nine Island Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Peterson family.