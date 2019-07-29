|
GAFFNEY - Kathryn Warr Bledsoe, 71, of 191 Byars Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Union, she was the loving wife of Clifford W. Bledsoe for 46 years and the daughter of the late Calvin Warr and Nathlee Waldrop Messer and step-daughter of the late Helen Warr. She was a graduate of Union High School, a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many. Mrs. Bledsoe was a homemaker and a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, also surviving are two sons, Donald Bledsoe (Kim) and David Lanier (Mona); three daughters, Nathlee Foster (James Karsh) Tammy Warr (James) and Marybeth Parris (Alan); a Goddaughter, Renee Painter (David); a brother, William Messer (Theresa); a sister, Wanda Floyd (Joe); two grandchildren raised in the home, Eric and Connor Cothran; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bledsoe was preceded in death by two brothers, James Warr and Steve Messer; a sister, Wanda Jones; a grandmother, Minnie Waldrop.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Love Springs Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, 107 Springs Hill Road, Cowpens, SC, 29330.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 29, 2019