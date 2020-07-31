1/1
Kathy Peeler
Gaffney, S.C. – Gloria Kathleen Pearson Peeler, 69, of 445 Ford Road, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Pearson and Ruth Keller Pearson. She was formerly employed by Oxford Industries, retired from Robert Allen, loved to sew, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two brothers, Audie Pearson (Alisha) of Lawndale, NC and Drew Pearson (Lynn) of Shelby, NC; two grandchildren, Nicholas Hamrick (Laura) and Summer Hamrick; one great-grandchild, Meadow Hamrick; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harold Lynn Peeler, a daughter, Cynthia Marie Hamrick, a sister, Connie Wyatt, and a brother, Ronnie Pearson.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Chad Ramsey and Reverend Joey Shetley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Falls Christian Fellowship, 516 Peeler Road, "Children and Youth Fund", Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
