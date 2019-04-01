GAFFNEY - Sammye Kay Ramsey Wylie, 77, of 604 Lyman St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Richard D. Wylie and daughter of the late James "Jim" Ramsey and Nell Moseley Ramsey. She retired from the Cherokee County School District as a teacher and foster mother of her students and was a charter member of Kirby Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Richard D. Wylie, Jr. and wife, Stacey of Gaffney; two daughters, Jill Wylie Gaddy and Margaret "Meg" Sharon Wylie, both of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Jacob, Noel, Joanna and Hope.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Kirby Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be private for the family.

The family will be at the residence, 604 Lyman St., Gaffney.

