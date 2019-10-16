|
Chesnee, S.C. - Douglas Keith Bradley, 60, of 916 Turkey Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Rhonda Brooks Bradley and son of the late Patricia Ann Smith Bradley. He retired from the Town of Lyman and attended Chesnee Free Will Baptist Church where he was very active prior to his disability. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, loved the beach, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Joshua Bradley and wife, Skye of Inman; a daughter, Keisha Bradley of the home; two grandchildren, Ava Bradley and Maverick Bradley; four brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Brooks Green officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of South Carolina, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2019