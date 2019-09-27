|
Gaffney, S.C. - Keith C. Bailey, 79, of 466 Mikes Creek Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Teresa Poole Bailey for 53 years and son of the late Charles Broughton Bailey and Doris Humphries Bailey. He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in North Carolina, attended Cleveland Technical College, was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved playing and watching baseball and softball, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play. He was a member of Camps Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Brian Keith Bailey and wife, Tonya of Gaffney; a daughter, Tammy Bailey Humphries and husband, Bob of Gaffney; a brother, Don Bailey and wife, Ann of Gaffney; a sister, Maryann Robinson and husband, John of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Wesley Humphries, Karmen Bailey and Carson Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Andrea Hope Humphries and Katelyn Paige Bailey, two brothers, Max Bailey and Dwain Bailey, and a sister, Darlene Timms.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Camps Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Buddy Morehead and Mr. Wesley Humphries officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue-Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Camps Creek Baptist Church, 2318 Camps Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.