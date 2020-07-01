Keith Knuckles

Keith Jerome Knuckles, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, 73, of Greeneville, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Greeneville Community East Hospital. He attended George Clem School. He served in the United States Marine Corp and four years during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of ETSU and worked as Corrective Therapist for the V.A. until he retired. He touched many lives in his walk with Christ. Through his Godly words of wisdom, inspiration, and comfort, Keith aimed to spark emotional and spiritual growth in all he encountered.

He is survived by this wife of 38 years: Helen Miller Knuckles; daughter: Paige Lee Miller; son: Jody W. Knuckles; grandson: Raymond James Knuckles; motherin law: Mary Lee Miller; several cousins, devoted friends, prayer partners, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James & Nannie

Knuckles; sister: Tanya G. Knuckles; father-inlaw: Raymond Miller.

There will be no formal services at this time. A Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.

There will be no formal services at this time. A Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.