Blacksburg - Keith Allen Martin, 41, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his Residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Ashley Hughey and the son of Curtis Hall and Laura Huitt. Mr. Martin worked as a Slasher Operator and loved hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Martin was survived by two sons, Edward and Michael Martin.
Keith was preceded in death by one brother, Chucky Martin.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary 400 West Cherokee Street Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jason Garner officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Blake Hughey, Charles "Tadpole" Neelands, Timmy Hughey, Derrick "DJ" Humphries, Michael Scruggs, and Alton "Bay-Bay" Scruggs will serve as pallbearers.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 25, 2019