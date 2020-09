Keith Lamar Watkins, Jr., 31, of 190 Ann's Trail, Gaffney, passed away Saturday, September 19, in Greenville, SC. He was husband of Shambray Watkins and son of Keith Watkins, Sr. and Telisa Houser Watkins. Also surviving are: a daughter, Sha'Zaire Watkins; sisters, Brittany, Talisha, and Angela Watkins. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, 2 p.m., at The Gilmore Mortuary with Rev. Tony Macomson officiating. The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com