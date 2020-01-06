|
Spartanburg, S.C. -Kelly "K.J." Moss Horne, 52, of 66 Sara Lynn Court, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Randall C. Horne and daughter of Edith Moss McBee and the late Johnny Moss and step-daughter of George Dennis McBee, of Spartanburg. She loved her family and being a grandmother, loved motorcycles, travel, dance and music.
Surviving in addition to her husband, mother and step-father, is a son, Brantly Owens of Spartanburg; two daughters, Landrea Moss and Madison Owens, both of Spartanburg; a step-son, Brad Owens and wife, Samantha of Gaffney; two brothers, Linc Moss and wife, Sherry and Lon McBee and wife, Brandy, both of Spartanburg; a step-brother, Denni Lawson of Spartanburg; and four grandchildren, Milaina Lopez, Bently Lopez, Timothy Hall and Amari Davis.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020