Gaffney, S.C. - James Kelly Messer, 68, of 154 Burnt Gin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Betty Pearson Messer of Gaffney and the late Jimmie L. Messer. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from Southern Loom and Reed. Mr. Messer was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed fishing and was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, also surviving is a son, Kelly Steven Messer of Gaffney; a daughter, Kelli Shae Messer of Bluffton; two sisters, Delores Blanton (Wayne) and Diane Messer, both of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Megan Messer, Chase Messer and Gable Messer; two nieces; and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joel Gardner and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at Blakely Funeral Home.
The family will be at the home of his mother, 152 Burnt Gin Road.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019