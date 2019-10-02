|
Gaffney, S.C. - James Kenneth "Ken" Cook, 70, of 598 Ross Hill Road, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Gloria Sarratt Cook and son of the late Smith Cook and Pauline Smith Cook. He was the owner/operator of Cook's Automotive and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Miguel Cook and wife, Taylor of Gastonia, NC; three daughters, Candy Schobert and husband, Jim, Lisa Ward and husband, Daniel, both of Gaffney and Mandy Turner and husband, Ty of Blacksburg; eight grandchildren, Amber Robinson, Taylor Ward, Alyssa Ward, Carmyne Willis, Gracie Willis, Lianna Trull, Aiden Cook and Serenity Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Alan Cook and a sister, Dale Cook Wallace.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019