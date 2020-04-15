Home

Ken Kyzer Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - William Kenneth "Ken" Kyzer, Jr., 75, of 609 Hamrick Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Kathy Bullock Kyzer and son of the late William Kenneth Kyzer, Sr. and Virginia Maynor Kyzer. He was the former owner and operator of Gaffney Business Machines, a reserve officer with the City of Gaffney Police Department and a State Constable. He was a member of the S. C. National Guards and a member of Buford Street United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Kristina Nance (Jeremy) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Lucas Nance and Sydney Nance.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 15, 2020
