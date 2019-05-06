Gaffney, S.C. - Kenneth Wayne (Twig) Branch, 76, of 122 Sheraton Loop, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Cecil Branch Kidder. He was a 1962 graduate of Gaffney High School where he was a member of the Gaffney High School 1961 State Championship Football Team. He was also a member of Cherokee County Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame and named as the 1967 most valuable player of Hamrick Mills Championship Fast Pitch Softball team. He loved golf, football, baseball, the Gaffney Indians and the USC Gamecocks. He was employed by Bonitz Construction for 25 years, retired from Fiber Industries after ten years of service, and was also a self-employed businessman in Gaffney.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Branch Falls and husband, Jeff; a son, Kevin Branch; a brother, Rodney Branch; a sister, Kay Frady; five grandchildren, Jordan Falls, Brandon Falls, Zachary Falls, Kenny Branch and Kennedi Branch; a special friend, coach and mentor, Bob Prevatte. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Frady.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at New Harvest Church of God with Rev. Robert Wells and Mr. Brandon Falls officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends any time at the residence, 122 Sheraton Loop, Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Bob Prevatte Education Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2102, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory