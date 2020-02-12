Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Buffalo Baptist Church
Blacksburg, SC
View Map

Kenneth Butler


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Butler Obituary

Blacksburg - Kenneth Gerald "Buffalo" Butler, 82, of 340 Young Grove Road, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Peachtree Centre.

Born on November 13, 1937, in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Ray Phillip Butler and Leona Moss Butler, and a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

Buffalo was survived by three sons, Kenneth Anthony Butler, of Blacksburg, Jeffrey Lane Butler (Kathy), of Blacksburg, and Kenneth G. Butler, Jr., of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Matthew Butler, of Shelby, NC, Joshua Butler, of Blacksburg, Joshua Butler, York, and Kayleigh Butler, of Gaffney; one brother, William "Billy" Butler, of Blacksburg; two sisters, Loise Sparks, of Blacksburg, JoAnne Butler, of Gaffney; three nieces, and four nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC. Everyone is welcome.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Butler family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -