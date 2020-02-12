|
Blacksburg - Kenneth Gerald "Buffalo" Butler, 82, of 340 Young Grove Road, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Peachtree Centre.
Born on November 13, 1937, in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Ray Phillip Butler and Leona Moss Butler, and a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.
Buffalo was survived by three sons, Kenneth Anthony Butler, of Blacksburg, Jeffrey Lane Butler (Kathy), of Blacksburg, and Kenneth G. Butler, Jr., of Blacksburg; four grandchildren, Matthew Butler, of Shelby, NC, Joshua Butler, of Blacksburg, Joshua Butler, York, and Kayleigh Butler, of Gaffney; one brother, William "Billy" Butler, of Blacksburg; two sisters, Loise Sparks, of Blacksburg, JoAnne Butler, of Gaffney; three nieces, and four nephews.
The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC. Everyone is welcome.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Butler family.