Kenneth Wayne Guthrie, Sr., 86, of Lawrenceville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, March 6 in the comfort of his home and in the presence of those closest to him.

Ken is survived by his wife Linda of 57 years, son, Wayne Guthrie, daughter, Monica Gleerup, sonin law, Matt Gleerup, granddaughter, Haley Gleerup, and sister, Gerry Guthrie.

Ken was born in Gaffney, S.C. and had a long, successful career as a packaging sales professional, retiring as Director of Sales for Rexham, Corporation. He enjoyed his retirement as an active runner with the Atlanta Track Club, volunteer at the Lawrenceville Food Co-op and member of McKendree UMC. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, working in his yard and trips to the ocean.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3pm Sunday, March 17 at McKendree United Methodist Church, 1570 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30043.