Kenneth Millwood

Gaffney - Kenneth Eugene Millwood, 67, of 115 Red Bud Lane, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Atrium Health Care, Shelby N.C.

Born in Gaffney on July 19, 1953, he was the husband of Vanessa Millwood, son of the late Junie and Gaynell (McAbee) Millwood, and a member of El Bethel Baptist Church. His career paths led him proudly to serve with the SC Highway Patrol (stationed in Winnsboro, Gaffney and Rock Hill), a paramedic for Upstate Carolina Medical Center and retired as a Masonry instructor for CTC. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time on the lake with special fishing buddy, Larry Fox, and taking care of his furry friend, Buster.

In addition to his wife, Vanessa, Mr. Millwood is survived by one son, Brad Millwood (Christina) of Gaffney; one daughter, Jennifer Millwood (Brian) of Gaffney; two brothers, Timmy Millwood (Ashley) of Gaffney and Danny Millwood (Debbie) of Blacksburg; Known as "Pop" to his five grandchildren, Dylan Millwood, Samantha Seay, Ramsey Millwood, Cayden Yonkoske and Caylee Yonkoske.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church Life Center, 116 Billy Goat Bridge Road, Gaffney, SC. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating.

The family may be contacted at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Millwood family.