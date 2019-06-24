Home

Kenneth Ray Horne

BLACKSBURG - Mr. Kenneth Ray Horne, 71, of 448 N. Shelby St., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Ray Horne Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary, PO Box 428, Blacksburg, SC 29702. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Horne family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 24, 2019
