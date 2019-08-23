|
Chesnee, S.C. - Kenneth Gerald Spake, 76, of 203 Edsel Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Harris, NC, he was the husband of the late Brenda Dale Parris Spake and son of the late Buford Spake and Mary Gossett Spake. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, was previously employed by Butte Knit, retired from Nestle and was the owner/operator of Battleground Produce. He loved his family and farming and was a member of State Line Baptist Church where he was a former deacon.
Surviving are a son, Waylan Spake and wife, Tina of Gaffney; two daughters, Regina Brown and husband, Scott of Spartanburg and Nichole Walker and husband, Kevin of Gaffney; a special friend and companion, Ann Hicks of Cowpens; four sisters, Doris Berry of Wellford, Frankie Elliott, Denise Gossett, both of Spartanburg and Shirley Love of Chesnee; six grandchildren, Katie Brown, Dr. Julie Brown, Nicholas "Bud" Keller, Jalen J. Keller, Gabriel "Gabe" Keller and Cade Spake. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Hazlet and a brother, Todd Spake.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at State Line Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the Church with Rev. John Christmas, Rev. Kris Showen, Rev. Harold Johnson and Rev. Eddie Bolin officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to State Line Baptist Church, "Youth Fund", 1328 State Line Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
