Kenny Bolin

Wilkesboro, NC -- Kenneth Wayne Bolin, 69, formerly of the Buffalo Community in Blacksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Westwood Hills Nursing & Rehab in Wilkesboro, NC. He was formerly employed by Hardees, a former member of Buffalo Baptist Church and a member of Greater Vision in Wilkesboro, NC. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department and an avid Carolina Panthers and South Carolina Gamecocks fan.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Robert P. Bolin and Betty Lou Jones Bolin.

Surviving are a brother, Jimmy Robert Bolin of Wilkesboro, NC; a nephew, Robert "Robbie" Bolin (Karen) and a niece, Ann Dumenigo (Matt); great-nieces and great-nephews, Andrew Dumenigo, Sara Dumenigo, Sam Dumenigo and Liam Norman.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mrs. Sybil Moss officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Millers Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 5200 Boone Trail, Millers Creek, NC 28651.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC