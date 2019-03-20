|
|
|
Gaffney - Mr. Kent Hale Lovelace, 62, of 128 Rainbow Drive, crossed the finish line of eternity on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Boiling Springs, NC, he was the husband of Julie Phillips Lovelace and the son of the late John Bunyan Lovelace Jr. and Eunice Wiggins Lovelace. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at Park Hills Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30 PM. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lovelace family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More