Gaffney, S.C. - Kevin Dean Bates, 55, of 1105 Green River Road, went home to be the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of John Bates, Sr. of Gaffney and the late Shirley Arrowood Bates. He was employed by the National Park Service, loved his family and friends, and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, also surviving are two brothers, John Bates, Jr. (Kathy) of Canada and Rodney Bates of Gaffney; a sister, Kim Bates (Brian) of Baltimore, MD; three nephews, John, Eric and Clint and a niece, Shelley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a niece, Kristen.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Crestview Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rick Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: National Park Service, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020