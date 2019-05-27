Gaffney, S.C. - Joel Kim Brannon, 64, of 215 Pleasant Meadows Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Ernest Benjamin Brannon and Frances Greene Brannon. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, employed by the Board of Public Works and former owner of Brannon's Used Cars. He was a mason & shriner, loved diving, flying, skiing, and NASCAR, especially Davey Allison. Kim was a member of Limestone Street United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Frances Bright of Gaffney; two brothers, Chip Brannon and wife, Bertha of Gaffney and David Brannon and wife, Jean of Mill Spring, NC; two grandchildren, Ella Reese Bright and Kiefer Amick Bright; a nephew, Stacy Brannon and a niece, Kelly Stokes; a greatnephew, Jackson Stokes and two great nieces, Mae Stokes and Vanessa Brannon.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ron Singleton officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

