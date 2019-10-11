Home

Kimberly Spencer

Kimberly Spencer Obituary

Gaffney - Kimberly Juanita Spencer, 32, of 315 Goldmine Road, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Mark Goode and Loretta Lynn Spencer Goode. Kimberly didn't have any children of her own, but she loved kids and loved spoiling her nieces and nephews. She was an active member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and loved her church family.

In addition to her parents, Kimberly is survived by her step-father, Ronald Manning, of Gaffney; two sisters, Tiffany Wyatt and Whitney Benton and husband, Micheal, all of Gaffney; her grandmother, Sara Ann Stroup, of Gaffney; a step-brother, Daniel Goode, of Gaffney; four step-sisters, Brittany Manning of Blacksburg, Katie Sherbert of Gaffney, Harley Manning of Gaffney, and Andrea Byars of Gaffney; ten nephews and nine nieces.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Rev. Randy McCraw and Rev. Joey Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery. Kevin Spencer, Jeremy Millen, Travis Benton, Paul Morris, Ethan Boyd, and Duwayne Carey will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Kimberly Spencer Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney, 211 E. Frederick St, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Spencer family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019
