Little Miss Ky'leigha Paishay Faith Dawkins, daughter of Demia Dawkins, of 204 Annette St. Gaffney, SC, peacefully returned home to be with her heavenly father of Friday, March 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional hospital. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23,2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. A thirtyminute visitation prior to the service. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
