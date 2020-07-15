Larry Baines

Indian Land - Larry P. Baines, age 77, passed away at his home on July 13, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Paul and Louise Baines and the husband of Reida Edwards Baines for 50 glorious years.

Larry retired from Westinghouse after he served in the United States Navy and graduated with the first Computer Science class at the University of South Carolina. Larry was a member of Union United Methodist Church in Irmo. He was a long time volunteer coach at the Irmo-Chapin Recreation Commission and an avid golf and tennis player. Larry was a devoted USC Gamecock fan, a trait which he passed on to his children.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. at Irmo Town Park, 7330 Carlisle St., Irmo, SC 29063 on Friday, July 17. Social distancing and masks are required. Gamecock attire, golf shirts and caps are encouraged.

In addition to his wife, Reida, he is survived by two sons, Todd Baines (Kloie) of Catawba, Preston Baines of Chapin; one daughter, Lorrie Cavanaugh (Rex) of Indian Land; one brother, Mickey Baines (Kathy) of Gaffney; six grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Lucy, Sophie, Liam, Harper, Lilly and Corrina Rose.

In lieu of flowers the family is encouraging donations be made in Larry's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research by visiting michaeljfox.org.