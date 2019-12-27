Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - Bridgeport
1390 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06605
(203) 335-5252
Larry Dawkins
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House Of Prayer For All People
202 Stillwater Street
Stamford, CT
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
House Of Prayer For All People
202 Stillwater Street
Stamford, CT
Larry Dawkins

Larry Dawkins Obituary

Larry Dawkins, affectionately known as "pawn," age 67, of 26 Main Street Apt. 4-M Stamford, Connecticut, peacefully transitioned at his residence. He was the son of the late Corbett Dawkins and Linell Byars Dawkins.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, four daughters, Cynthia Dawkins, Ronchetta Dawkins, Vanessa Dawkins Davis (Denisha Davis), and Teresa McCullen; two sisters, Unell Dawkins and Denise Good (Darrell Good) both of Gaffney, SC; four brothers, Harold Dawkins of Augusta, Georgia, Donnie Dawkins of Spartanburg, SC, Carl Dawkins of Gaffney, SC, and Lathern Dawkins of Trenton, New Jersey.

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 6 – 8 p.m. at The United House of Prayer for All People, 202 Stillwater Ave. Stamford, CT. Lester Gee Funeral Home of Bridgeport, CT, is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral service will also be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservice.com

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister, Ms. Unell Dawkins, 622 Broad Street Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019
