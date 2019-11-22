|
Mr. Larry Dean Fowler, age 70, of Eden, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C. He was the son of the late Lincoln Matthew Fowler and Modestine Manning Fowler. Larry was a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Mrs. Wendy Fowler (Walter) of Spartanburg, S.C., Mrs. Tanya F. Lloyd (Karsene) of Fort Mills, S.C. Four grandchildren, Mr. Jaquan Garner (Wendy) of Columbia, SC., Ms. Jatasia Garner of Spartanburg, S.C., Ms. Quay Fowler of Fort Mills, S.C., special grandson, Mr. Yusef Fowler of Greenville, S.C. Two great grandchildren, Ms. Londyn Garner of Greenville, S.C., Ms. Peyton Garner of Columbia, S.C., two brothers, Mr. Lincoln Fowler (Kristy) of Gaffney, S.C., Mr. Jerry Fowler (Joy) of Northlake, S.C. Five sisters, Ms. Judy Fowler of Tennessee, Mrs. Elaine Allen (Johnny), Mrs. Gwen Oglesby (Michael), Mrs. Joanie Allen and Mrs. Jill Smith (Bobby) all of Gaffney. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
The family is receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Wendy Fowler, 319 Carnahan Drive, Spartanburg, S.C., and his sister, Jill Smith, 204 Dogwood Drive Gaffney, SC
